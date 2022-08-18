|
18.08.2022 09:29:43
Philips to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to appoint Roy Jakobs as new President and Chief Executive Officer
Philips to convene EGM to appoint Roy Jakobs as new President and CEO.
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|16.08.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.22
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|18,90
|-1,61%