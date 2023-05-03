|
03.05.2023 13:27:46
Phillips 66 Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.96 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $582 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Phillips 66 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.96 Bln. vs. $582 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.20 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.56
