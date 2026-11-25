(RTTNews) - Automotive supplier PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire the core operating business assets, brand rights and capabilities of the FMP Group, an Asia-Pacific automotive aftermarket company, for approximately $160 million.

The company said the acquisition includes FMP's operations in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia and rights to use the Bendix brand in Australia and certain Asia-Pacific markets.

PHINIA said the business is expected to contribute approximately $120 million in annual revenue and $23 million in annual adjusted EBITDA and be accretive to earnings.

The acquisition will expand PHINIA's presence in the Asia-Pacific aftermarket and broaden its portfolio of brake components across passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, motorcycle and specialty applications, the company said.

PHINIA said it expects to fund the transaction using available liquidity.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

PHINIA shares were flat at $69.92 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 1.08%.