Phio Announces Positive Review Of Phase 1b Trial Of PH-762 By DMC

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Friday announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC completed a review of interim safety data in its Phase 1b clinical trial of PH-762 for advanced melanoma.

The safety data review disclosed no dose-limiting toxicity, and no drug-related severe adverse events or serious adverse events. Subsequently, the DMC recommended proceeding to the enrollment of the subsequent dose cohort.

PH-762 is an INTASYL compound that reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 or PD-1 that could inhibit T cells' ability to kill cancer cells. Decreasing the expression of PD-1 increases the capacity of T cells to kill cancer cells.

The trial is ongoing at the Gustave Roussy Institute. one of the largest cancer centers in Europe.