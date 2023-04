Phio : PH-762 Induces Systemic Memory T Cell Mediators Of Anti-Tumor Immunity In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) said Monday that in vivo data from a hepatocellular carcinoma model provides insight into the mechanism by which locally administered mouse-targeted PH-762 (mPH-762) exerts systemic anti-tumor efficacy or "abscopal effect".

In the study, intratumoral administration of mPH-762 stimulated a local anti-tumor immune response and generated systemic tumor-reactive memory T cells, suggesting that the abscopal effects of PH-762 are mediated by the immune system.

PH-762 is under clinical development in a phase 1b trial for neoadjuvant treatment of advanced resectable melanoma.

