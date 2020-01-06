Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced today that its chief executive officer, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Phio will also be hosting institutional investor and partnering meetings at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event being held at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco from January 13-15, 2020.

During the presentation at Biotech Showcase, Dr. Dispersyn will discuss Phio's proprietary gene-silencing technology INTASYLTM and provide updates on its broad early-stage pipeline applying INTASYL™ both as a standalone therapy and in combination with adoptive cell-therapy. This will include updates on the Company's lead product candidates PH-762, designed to silence PD-1 receptor expression on T cells, and PH-804, designed to silence expression of TIGIT on T cells and NK cells.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. (PST)

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Events section of the Company's website at http://investors.phiopharma.com/events-and-presentations/events with a replay accessible following the live presentation.

To schedule a meeting with the Phio management team, please register online here or by email to access@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL™ platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL™ therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, future success of our clinical trials and scientific studies, expected duration of available cash runway, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the future success of these strategic partnerships, the availability of funds and resources to pursue our research and development projects and general economic conditions. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q include detailed risks under the caption "Risk Factors" that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

