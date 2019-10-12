Phivida Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE:VIDA; OTC:PHVAF) ("Phivida"), today announced that Vito Piazza has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Piazza for his service and contributions to Phivida and wish him well in his future endeavors.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses active hemp extract/ CBD into a variety of premium beverages and personal care products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The vision is to become the leader in whole-plant solutions by providing holistic remedies for a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, and guiding people toward a vibrant, healthy life. For more information, visit phivida.com.

