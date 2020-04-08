PHL COVID-19 Fund Responds to Urgent Community Needs, More than $12 Million Pledged to Date

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund today announced distribution of funds totaling more than $2 million in its first round of grants to 44 non-profit organizations serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. With more than $12 million pledged to date, the Fund is a collaboration established between the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ) to aid nonprofits working to respond to the impact the pandemic is having throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. Grants will be made weekly to community-based organizations that support residents in three primary capacities: food and basic needs, protection of vulnerable groups, and medical care and information.

The complete list of grantees can be found below and is also available at www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org . For more information and updates, follow the fund on Twitter at twitter.com/phlcovid19fund .

The PHL COVID-19 Fund stresses that this is the first round of grants, and, due to the volume of requests, applications will be considered and announced on a rolling basis. The application deadline for this round is midnight on Friday, April 10. To be clear, if a nonprofit is not listed here, it does not mean its application is denied. Applicants should continue to check the PHL COVID-19 website for regular updates.

"The purpose of the PHL COVID-19 Fund is to rapidly deploy solutions and resources to help our community navigate the near-term impact of COVID-19," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. "We want to ensure that critical resources remain available and readily accessible for those in our community who have the greatest needs and are most disproportionately affected. The grants named today provide much needed financial support for organizations that mobilized immediately. In the weeks ahead, hardships throughout the community will expand and we plan to respond in real time to as many organizations as possible that are answering these unprecedented challenges. Right now, grant requests exceed the total Fund and we are continuing to seek support from donors throughout the region."

Children and Adult Disability & Educational Services (CADES), Cathedral Kitchen, MANNAPuentes de Salud, and Why Not Prosper are among the nonprofits that will receive funding this week from the PHL COVID-19 Fund. The first round of grantees totals 44 nonprofits, serving a diverse range of residents across 10 different counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

"Whether it's nonprofits or the individuals they serve, COVID-19 is placing strain on limited resources and forcing organizations to do more with less," said Bill Golderer, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. "PHL COVID-19 Fund grants aim to provide vital dollars and resources to the nonprofits on the frontlines that need the most support. This first round of funding helps our nonprofit partners fill immediate gaps facing our communities – like ensuring access to food and other basic needs and supporting increased healthcare demands – that are so critical to the overall wellbeing of our region."

The fund prioritizes supporting people who were affected first and hardest by the coronavirus crisis, such as seniors, people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, low-income residents without health insurance, people with substance abuse disorder and victims of abuse.

The focus for the initial round of funding was deeply informed by the outreach efforts conducted by Philadelphia Foundation and UWGPSNJ and in close collaboration with PHL COVID-19 Fund Civic Leadership Council . The fund currently totals more than $12 million in pledges and contributions, and it is supported by a coalition of more than 2,000 online donors alongside partners from philanthropy, business and government.

"In these difficult times, we must all have hope for the health and recovery of our region as well as deep generosity toward our neighbors," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Today's announcement supporting our most vulnerable in the region demonstrates not only the deep need that is all around us, but also the compassion and courage of our nonprofits to continue to show up and step up in an unprecedented crisis. Thank you to all who have donated. Your generosity is well served today and in the coming months."

Nonprofits can still submit a request for funding via the website: www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org . Later rounds of grantmaking from the fund will adapt to the evolving community needs as the situation continues to unfold. Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund via www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org .



PHL COVID-19 FUND GRANTEES: APRIL 8, 2020

Grants will be made to community-based organizations that support residents in the following vital areas: food and basic needs, protection of vulnerable groups, and medical care and information.

Food & Basic Needs: Social distancing protects people's health, but also severs ties to critical resources. Grants in this category reach the region's most vulnerable residents with food, supplies and services.

Protection of Vulnerable Groups: More than ever, residents of the region who live in poverty rely on nonprofit organizations for safety and wellbeing. Grants in this category help protect the region's most vulnerable groups, including seniors, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, people with substance use disorder, and victims of abuse.

Medical Care & Information: There is an amplified demand for health services and information, particularly among residents who have increased health risks and those without health insurance.

Organizations that received funding include:

Advocates for Homeless & Those in Need $20,000 Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM) $100,000 Broad Street Ministry $50,000 BSM/Prevention Point/Project HOME $100,000 Bucks County Housing Group $30,000 CADES $50,000 Cathedral Soup Kitchen, Inc. $50,000 Catholic Housing and Community Services $40,000 Catholic Social Services $25,000 Chosen 300 Ministries, Inc. $50,000 Community FoodBank of New Jersey $200,000 Community Volunteers in Medicine $50,000 Hedwig House, Inc. $10,000 Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger $65,000 ICNA Relief SHAMS Clinic $3,000 Jewish Family & Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia $50,000 Lutheran Settlement House $50,000 Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) $200,000 Mighty Writers $50,000 Multicultural Community Family Services, Inc. $48,000 National Nurse-Led Care Consortium $15,000 Neighborhood Center in Camden $25,000 Pathways to Housing PA $25,000 Patrician Society of Central Norristown $10,000 Penn Foundation, Inc. $10,000 Philabundance $200,000 Philadelphia FIGHT $50,000 Phoenixville Area Senior Center $40,000 Prevention Point Philadelphia $50,000 Project H.O.P.E. $37,000 Puentes de Salud $48,000 Saint John's Hospice $50,000 Saint Miriam Parish & Friary $10,000 Share Food Program $100,000 Silver Springs – Martin Luther School $50,000 St. Ignatius Nursing & Rehab Center $50,000 The Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank $25,000 The Sunday Love Project $5,000 Valley Youth House Committee, Inc. $25,000 Vetri Community Partnership $45,000 Weavers Way Community Programs $48,000 Why Not Prosper, Inc. $48,000 Women's Resource Center of the Delaware Valley $35,000 Yardley Makefield Consolidated Emergency Unit $50,000

GRANTEE QUOTES:

Julie Alleman, Chief Executive Officer of CADES

"The team at CADES sees COVID-19 for what it is, a virus that puts direct support professionals in a perilous position and threatens the very life of every individual they serve. So our team has doubled-down on the talents that make them great: the human connection, creativity and unwavering motivation to face adversity with an 'anything is possible' attitude that is the life-force of CADES."

Carrie Kitchen-Santiago, Executive Director of Cathedral Kitchen

"The funds will help sustain our food outreach to individuals and families who are struggling with poverty and food insecurity in Camden and the surrounding communities. Due to the pandemic, the Kitchen has had to suspend meals and social services in our dining room and instead serve to-go meals from our front doors. Because of this, suspension of our volunteer program, and the temporary closing of our CK Cafe and catering - all due to the need for social distancing - we have lost revenue as well as incurred additional costs. For example, we have had to hire additional staff and purchase to-go containers, bottled water and hand wipes for each of the 300 or more guests we serve per day, six days per week. The grant will help cover these unexpected costs, enabling us to continue to serve an average of 1,700 meals per week to adults, seniors and children."

Sue Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of MANNA

"MANNA's clients are some of the city's most vulnerable – the sickest of the sick, and more vulnerable than ever. This incredibly generous donation from the PHL COVID-19 Fund will help us meet the rapid increase in demand for our services. We are eternally grateful for the generous support."

Steven Larson, MD, Executive Director of Puentes de Salud

"This pandemic is particularly devastating to the vibrant Latinx immigrant population we serve as they face additional challenges in accessing critical resources. Funding will be imperative for our clinical staff conducting telemedicine and crucial home visits, and for emergency food relief efforts as the majority of families we surveyed were assessed at a high food insecurity rating, and over half of families have lost all sources of income. As community need will be substantial and ongoing, our work as healthcare providers, community advocates, and educators will be critical in ameliorating the effects of this crisis."

Rev. Michelle Simmons, Founder of Why Not Prosper

"It is difficult to articulate how much I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Words hardly seem adequate to express our joy for the support and emergency funding to help returning women transition into the community."

About Philadelphia Foundation

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.

About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania'sChester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey'sAtlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org .

