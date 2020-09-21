Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership with Clear Sky Capital

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new client partnership with investment management firm Clear Sky Capital ("Clear Sky"). Phoenix American will support Clear Sky with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system as well as integrated fund accounting services. Clear Sky will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Clear Sky Capital is an investment management firm specializing in the acquisition and management of private equity and value-add real estate investments. Founded in 2009, the firm has successfully completed 61 transactions valued at $846 million across car wash, manufactured housing, multifamily, self-storage and salon suites. Clear Sky is currently raising equity capital for its manufactured housing series of funds – Beacon Partners, LP.

As alternative real estate investment funds continue to grow in variety and sophistication, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors in the face of increasing demands from investors and regulators. Phoenix American has combined the most advanced systems and efficient back-office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system and its integrated fund accounting capabilities are the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"We are pleased to partner with an industry leader in Phoenix American Financial Services to better serve our investors as we continue to grow our offerings to independent RIA's, Family Offices and Institutional Investors," said Joshua Martinez, Head of Capital Markets for Clear Sky Capital.

"Clear Sky is exactly the kind of mature successful fund sponsor, looking to go to the next level, that appreciates the value that we bring as an administration partner," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "For their first US-based fund, Clear Sky could not have chosen a partner more committed to connecting them to the alternatives industry and giving their investors unparalleled service."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

