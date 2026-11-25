(RTTNews) - Phoenix Financial Ltd. (PHOE.TA) Wednesday reported an increase in core income for the first nine months of 2026, while comprehensive income declined from a year earlier. The company also announced the sale of a stake in its El Al Frequent Flyer business and a dividend distribution.

Core income rose 8% to NIS 2.147 billion from NIS 1.985 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Comprehensive income was NIS 2.104 billion, or approximately NIS 8.20 per share, compared with NIS 2.299 billion a year ago.

The company reported negative non-operating effects of NIS 43 million on comprehensive income during the period, mainly due to international capital markets, compared with a positive impact of NIS 314 million in the previous year.

Return on equity from group operations was 22.4% during the period.

Additionally, Phoenix has agreed to sell a 25% stake in El Al Frequent Flyer at a company valuation of NIS 4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and generate a net profit of NIS 480 million for Phoenix.

The company also announced a dividend of about NIS 1.20 per share.

In Tel Aviv, Phoenix Financial shares were down nearly 1% at ILA 15,960 on Wednesday.