Phoenix Logistics Acquires Sam Dunn Express And Sam Dunn Enterprises

LONGVIEW, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Logistics ("Phoenix Logistics"), an affiliate of national private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced its acquisition of Sam Dunn Express ("SDX"), a regional asset-based trucking company, along with the assets of Sam Dunn Enterprises, Inc. ("Sam Dunn"), a warehousing, logistics, distribution, and fulfillment firm in Longview, TX. SDX will become part of Phoenix National Transportation, a newly formed trucking business.

Phoenix National Transportation will provide regional and other over-the-road transportation services in Northeast Texas and nearby states, catering to the food, beverage, and alcohol industries. Sam Dunn will be absorbed by Phoenix Logistics and become its 10th location offering distribution and fulfillment services for local and regional customers. Phoenix Logistics offers services such as inventory management and monitoring, cross-docking and transloading, case picking, reverse logistics, and vendor management. To accommodate these services, the 700,000-square-foot facility, located at 4350 West Loop 281 in Longview boasts 36 dock doors and two rail spurs that split into 9 interior tracks.

"Phoenix Logistics is pleased to announce this new acquisition and is grateful to Sandra Holms and Sam Dunn Jr. for their years of experience and excellence building the business," said Robert Kriewaldt, Phoenix Logistics' Senior Vice President. "Phoenix National Transportation is an exciting new venture for the Phoenix companies; its addition is the next step in providing even more comprehensive services for our valued clients and partners," said David M. Marks, President and CEO of Phoenix Investors. "The Longview property expands our growing portfolio of industrial real estate in Texas."

