04.07.2022 07:00:28
Phoenix Mecano opens investigation into potential irregularities at a subsidiary
Phoenix Mecano Management AG
The investigation was launched following disclosures from internal whistleblowers. Based on initial estimates, Phoenix Mecano expects a reduction in earnings in the upper single-digit millions of euros.
Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 4 July 2022. Phoenix Mecano has opened an internal investigation into potential irregularities at a US subsidiary involving certain customer orders, external sales and trade receivables. The investigation, which is on-going and being assisted by external forensic experts and lawyers, will focus on transactions between 2018 and this year. According to preliminary estimates, the Group anticipates a one-off, non-recurring impact on earnings in the upper single-digit millions of euros.
The investigation was launched following disclosures from internal whistleblowers. The Phoenix Mecano Group encourages its employees to report potential irregularities and misconduct and has policies in place for this purpose. It will investigate this matter with all necessary care and urgency and will be reviewing its processes to further strengthen its corporate culture of ethical business and responsibility.
Excluding the findings of this internal investigation, Phoenix Mecano is on track to achieve its communicated growth targets for sales and operating result in the current year. Although macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated noticeably in recent months, the Group's focus on structural growth markets stabilises sales performance across economic cycles.
Furthermore, in recent years Phoenix Mecano's performance enhancement programmes have identified considerable cost-saving potential, which is now leading to improved margins, particularly in the industrial business. Phoenix Mecano will publish further details of its business performance in its half-yearly results on 11 August 2022.
About Phoenix Mecano
For more information, please contact:
Phoenix Mecano Management AG
Dr Rochus Kobler, CEO
Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten
Tel.: +41 (0)43 255 4 255
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Phoenix Mecano Management AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 6
|8260 Stein am Rhein
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)43 255 4 255
|ISIN:
|CH0002187810
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389483
