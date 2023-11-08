|
08.11.2023 07:00:15
Phoenix Mecano opens new industrial park in China
Phoenix Mecano Management AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Technology Group Phoenix Mecano today celebrates the opening of its new industrial park in Jiaxing. The new site increases operational efficiency and provides space for future growth.
Stein am Rhein/Kloten/Jiaxing, 8 November 2023 – The new industrial complex combines on a total of 150,000 m² the central activities and global headquarters of the DewertOkin Technology Group division which produces drive, system and hardware technology for electrically adjustable comfort and healthcare furniture. In addition to production halls equipped with state-of-the-art technology, it includes a global research and development center as well as a certification laboratory in accordance with the Chinese national industrial standard. The new site, with around 1100 employees, has a capacity of twenty million actuators for electrically adjustable care and comfort furniture per year. The investment amounts to around EUR 100 million over a period of five years.
About DewertOkin Technology Group
1767655 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
