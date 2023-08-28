28.08.2023 07:00:25

Phoenix Mecano streamlines portfolio

Phoenix Mecano streamlines portfolio

With the sale of the Rugged Computing business area, the Group is further focusing the Industrial Components division on its core business.

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 28 August 2023. Phoenix Mecano has signed an agreement with the SDAX- and TecDAX-listed Kontron Group for the sale of W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics GmbH and W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics Corp. as well as Hartmann Electronic GmbH. The sale will allow Phoenix Mecano to concentrate the activities of its Industrial Components division on modular solutions for industrial automation (Automation Modules business area) and high-end electrotechnical components for industrial electronics (Electrotechnical Components business area) as well as measuring technology (Measuring Technology business area).

The divested companies employed 77 people and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 18 million in 2022. They specialise in the manufacture of components for modular computer systems and power supplies for use in harsh environments. These are mainly deployed in railway technology, safety/security, measurement and control technology, mechanical engineering and physical research.

As a multinational technology group supplying a unique array of cutting-edge electronic digitalisation technologies, Kontron will offer the divested companies promising opportunities. Of particular interest for their further development are Kontron's industry-leading position in a wide range of vertical markets and its specialised global sales network.

With a sales price of around EUR 22 million Phoenix Mecano expects a one-off gain of around EUR 10 million at operating result level. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to the customary closing conditions.

For more information, please contact:
Phoenix Mecano Management AG
Dr Rochus Kobler, CEO
Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten
Tel.: +41 (0)43 255 4 255
info@phoenix-mecano.com
www.phoenix-mecano.com

About Phoenix Mecano
The Phoenix Mecano Group is a global player in the enclosures and industrial components segments and is a leader in many markets. Headquartered in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, the Group employs around 8,000 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 793 million in 2022. It is geared towards the manufacture of niche products and system solutions for customers in the mechanical engineering, measurement and control technology, medical technology, aerospace technology, alternative energy, and home and hospital care sectors. Phoenix Mecano was founded in 1975 and has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 1988.


