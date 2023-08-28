Phoenix Mecano streamlines portfolio

With the sale of the Rugged Computing business area, the Group is further focusing the Industrial Components division on its core business.

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 28 August 2023. Phoenix Mecano has signed an agreement with the SDAX- and TecDAX-listed Kontron Group for the sale of W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics GmbH and W-IE-NE-R Power Electronics Corp. as well as Hartmann Electronic GmbH. The sale will allow Phoenix Mecano to concentrate the activities of its Industrial Components division on modular solutions for industrial automation (Automation Modules business area) and high-end electrotechnical components for industrial electronics (Electrotechnical Components business area) as well as measuring technology (Measuring Technology business area).

The divested companies employed 77 people and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 18 million in 2022. They specialise in the manufacture of components for modular computer systems and power supplies for use in harsh environments. These are mainly deployed in railway technology, safety/security, measurement and control technology, mechanical engineering and physical research.

As a multinational technology group supplying a unique array of cutting-edge electronic digitalisation technologies, Kontron will offer the divested companies promising opportunities. Of particular interest for their further development are Kontron's industry-leading position in a wide range of vertical markets and its specialised global sales network.

With a sales price of around EUR 22 million Phoenix Mecano expects a one-off gain of around EUR 10 million at operating result level. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to the customary closing conditions.