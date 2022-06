Phoenix Motor Continues Rally; Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of EV maker Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) are continuing the rally on the second day today with more than 35% rise to $7.96.

The company started trading on the Nasdaq recently on June 8 at an opening price of $6.50.

Wednesday, financial services company ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) said it had participated in the IPO.

"We routinely work with entrepreneurs and up-and-coming companies with compelling technologies. We believe that Phoenix Motor brings a unique value proposition to ATIF and its shareholders," commented Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF.