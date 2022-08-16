Phoenix Names Tom D'Orazio CEO

D'Orazio to lead industrial imaging arm of SHINE

JANESVILLE, Wis., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC (SHINE), a next-generation fusion technology company, today announced Tom D'Orazio has joined as the CEO of Phoenix LLC (Phoenix). SHINE and Phoenix are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Illuminated Holdings, and Phoenix operates the industrial imaging arm of the business. D'Orazio succeeds Jess Giffey, who served as interim CEO and will continue in her role as General Manager of SHINE's Systems & Manufacturing division.

D'Orazio brings more than two decades of experience in sales leadership roles for start-ups, emerging and established companies across health care, biotech and software industries. He most recently was the Chief Operating Officer for Tryp Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharma company, where he was also a founding member. Prior to Tryp, he was CEO and President at ImmnoPrecise Antibodies, a scientific services and research organization.

D'Orazio's leadership experience spans strategic planning, corporate partnerships, fundraising, and building sales and marketing teams.

"As a proven leader for science-driven companies, Tom will be a great addition to Phoenix," said Greg Piefer, Founder and CEO of SHINE. "Along with the announcement of a contract with the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, Phoenix has signed several new imaging contracts this year. With his leadership and experience, Tom will continue to build on that momentum. I'd also like to thank Jess for serving as interim CEO for the past year."

"I'm delighted to be back in Wisconsin and working on growing an innovative service enterprise," D'Orazio said. "The advanced technology and opportunity to help create a safer world through neutron imaging is both inspiring and exciting. I'm anxious to meet the talented team and get to work."

D'Orazio holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Loyola University of Chicago and an MBA from Vanderbilt University with concentrations in marketing and finance.

About SHINE

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. Based in southern Wisconsin, with headquarters in Janesville, and with a future site in development in Europe, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a step-wise approach. Our systems are used for industrial imaging of components in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other sectors. And SHINE's proprietary isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177 used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and late-stage cancer. For more information, follow SHINE on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Phoenix

Phoenix is an industry leader in neutron imaging, a critical tool for nondestructive testing in aerospace, defense, health care and other industries. This testing helps manufacturers design better, more efficient, safer products, and provides quality assurance and failure analysis. Located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, the Phoenix Neutron Imaging Center is the first facility of its kind to offer commercial neutron imaging services without the use of a reactor alongside X-ray imaging.

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC