12.04.2023 15:25:04
Phoenix Suns, PayPal Extend Partnership - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - The Phoenix Suns and PayPal (PYPL) have extended their partnership through the 2026 NBA season. PayPal will continue to be the Official Payments Partner of the Phoenix Suns and be integrated across all payment channels operated by the Suns, including single game tickets, season tickets, merchandise, and concerts. PayPal will continue as the Suns' jersey sponsor.
The organizations will now increase their focus on supporting small businesses throughout the Valley and elevating the fan experience by offering innovative payment solutions at the arena and online.
