BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") was proud to be recognized for the "Latin American Loan of the Year" by 2022 IFR Awards, for its $2 billion cross-border syndicated loan transaction. IFR (International Financing Review), is a leading source of fixed income, capital markets and investment banking news and analysis. The award was presented on March 27, 2023 in London.

The transaction covers 14 of PTI's jurisdictions across Latin America, the Caribbean and United States. Proceeds from the facilities were used to repay existing indebtedness, fund the acquisition of the Chilean portfolio of wireless tower assets from WOM S.A., and to fund future capital expenditure requirements, acquisitions and working capital. According to IFR, the transaction was the largest syndicated loan in Latin America for 2022.

In addition to Scotiabank acting as Sole Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner in the financing, and Sole Financial Advisor in the acquisition, the following banks acted as Senior Mandated Lead Arrangers or Mandated Lead Arrangers, while 13 other institutions acted as Lead Managers, Managers and Participants: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, ING Capital LLC, Banco Santander, S.A., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Societé Générale, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd.

About Phoenix Tower International

PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the world in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone and various members of the management team and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-recognized-for-the-latin-american-loan-of-the-year-by-2022-ifr-awards-301793649.html

SOURCE Phoenix Tower International