PHONE2ACTION REBRANDS AS CAPITOL CANARY; LAUNCHES NEW TOOLS TO HELP SHAPE POLICY AND MOBILIZE VOTERS AHEAD OF 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phone2Action, the leading government affairs technology platform, has changed its name to Capitol Canary , effective today. The rebrand comes a year after the company's acquisitions of KnowWho and GovPredict, which paved the way for the company to provide a comprehensive government affairs solution that combines detailed legislative and regulatory intelligence, proven advocacy tools and the most accurate policymaker contact data.

In 2021 more than 1,200 organizations – including 25% of the Fortune 100 – executed more than 14,500 campaigns and accessed the 12.6 million federal, state, local and regulatory policy documents on the Capitol Canary platform. More than 15.6 million advocates took roughly 25 million actions on policy issues ranging from COVID relief to infrastructure. Companies like Walmart and Uber; leading associations like National Restaurant Association and PhRMA; and, nonprofits like the Innocence Project and the Alzheimer's Impact Movement, all rely on Capitol Canary to help achieve their legislative goals.

"Since our founding in 2012, thousands of organizations have trusted our platform to help them shape public policy and elevate stakeholder's voices. Together, we have transformed how constituents engage with their lawmakers and how public policy is formed, from Capitol Hill to city hall," said Capitol Canary CEO Steven Schneider. "As we rebrand to better reflect this transformation – and kick off a second decade of growth – our goal remains the same: to provide government affairs and advocacy teams with the tools, intelligence and data they need to do the hard and vital work of shaping policy."

In addition to its rebrand – and in anticipation for the upcoming midterm elections – Capitol Canary is rolling out new features that make it easier for government affairs and advocacy teams to not only identify opportunities to advance their policy goals, but also provide supporters with vital voting information so they can make an impact on Election Day. New features include:

New Advocacy dashboards and reports that enable users to better measure advocacy initiatives. Customers can quickly analyze their campaign performance, assess trends in legislator engagement and gain visibility into which campaign actions moved the needle.

Impact reports compiled in minutes to best equip stakeholders for successful meetings with policymakers. Accessible with a single click, users generate briefing sheets that include everything from complete bios and committee assignments to key data points about the impact an organization has in the lawmaker's district or state.

Get-Out-The-Vote tools for the 2022 midterms. No matter which way the votes go, every government affairs program will feel the impact. Capitol Canary's GOTV capabilities make it easy to launch a fully-branded election center so employees, advocates and supporters can quickly register to vote, check their status, learn about candidates and find information on how to cast a ballot.

"Capitol Canary has been an essential partner to the National Restaurant Association government affairs team," said Mike Whatley, the vice president of state affairs and grassroots advocacy for the National Restaurant Association. "When the restaurant industry was shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic, the Association collaborated with Capitol Canary to help engage and expand our network of grassroots supporters. Their technology allowed us to mobilize more than 1 million messages to Congress to secure needed support programs for the industry. Capitol Canary continues to support our efforts at engaging our grassroots with effective email and text campaigns and enables our state restaurant associations to engage their advocates at the state and local levels. We look forward to our continued partnership through their enhanced products going forward."

About Capitol Canary

Capitol Canary, with more than 1,200 clients, is the leading government affairs technology, providing a suite of revolutionary advocacy tools used to engage and mobilize more supporters than any other platform. It also provides access to the most comprehensive intelligence on every level of government, and the most accurate, up-to-date contact information for officials and staffers. The world's leading nonprofits, associations and companies rely on Capitol Canary for legislative tracking and alerting, donor insights, grassroots advocacy, GOTV, strategic communications and stakeholder engagement to gain the edge they need to win their policy battles. Learn more by visiting capitolcanary.com .

