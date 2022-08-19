|
19.08.2022 18:55:04
PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs
|
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro Informs about Submission of a Notification for Automatic Conversion of GDRs
Moscow Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, informs that, in accordance with Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" dated 16 April 2022, as amended, PhosAgro has submitted to AO Citibank ("Depositary"), which maintains the depositary account of the depositary receipts programme relating to global depositary receipts representing shares in PhosAgro ("GDRs"), a notification on them being required to take the actions to allow holders of GDRs deposited with Russian custodians to obtain the corresponding number of shares in PhosAgro.
Pursuant to the notification sent by PhosAgro, the Depositary will be required to automatically convert the GDRs held with Russian custodians into shares in PhosAgro in accordance with the procedure and terms set out in the decision of the Central Bank of Russias Board of Directors "On Adopting the Procedure for the Automatic Conversion of the Securities of Foreign Issuers that Represent Shares in Russian Issuers into Shares in Russian Issuers" dated 22 July 2022.
About the Company
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.
PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.
The companys main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).
More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru
|ISIN:
|US71922G2093
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|PHOR
|LEI Code:
|25340053KRUNNYUWF472
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|182707
|EQS News ID:
|1424661
|
