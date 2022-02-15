|
15.02.2022 18:30:05
PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts
|
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts
Moscow - PJSC Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has submitted notification concerning the sale of call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD 1.67 per option.
The options can be exercised until 10 May 2022 at a strike price of USD 23 per GDR.
Contact us
PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department
+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183
Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652
EM
Sam VanDerlip
+44 207 002 7859
About Us
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).
PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.
PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.
More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.
|ISIN:
|US71922G2093
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PHOR
|LEI Code:
|25340053KRUNNYUWF472
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|143208
|EQS News ID:
|1280906
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!