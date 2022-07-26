PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on coupon payment

For Immediate Release 26 July 2022

Notice on coupon payment

Moscow PJSC Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, hereby informs that, in line with the requirements of the Russian regulations presently in force, PJSC PhosAgro has arranged for a split payment of interest due on 23 July 2022 under the U.S.$500,000,000 3.05 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") issued by, but with limited recourse to, PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer").

Accordingly, on 22 July 2022, PJSC PhosAgro arranged for a transfer of interest, in Russian Roubles, equivalent to the aggregate amount of interest payable to the Noteholders which hold their Notes through the Russian National Settlement Depository or other Russian custodians being the accountholders of foreign nominee holders for onward distribution to such Noteholders.

Simultaneously, PJSC PhosAgro applied to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation ("MinFin") seeking approval of the balance of interest to be paid to the Issuers account with the principal paying agent in US Dollars. In line with the Russian regulations, the relevant approval is conditional, among other things, MinFin being satisfied that the payments to the Noteholders holding Notes through the Russian custodians having been duly made and the issue of such approval is entirely at MinFins discretion. PJSC PhosAgro intends to pay the balance of interest to the Issuers account with the principal paying agent promptly upon the MinFin approval being granted which will be announced separately.

Contact us

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgros environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russias only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RFPA).

PhosAgros main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the worlds inhabited continents. The Companys priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgros shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.