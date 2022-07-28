|
28.07.2022 18:00:21
PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on coupon payment
|
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
Notice on coupon payment
Moscow PJSC Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, further to its announcement dated 26 July 2022, hereby gives a further notice with respect to the U.S.$500,000,000 3.05 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2025 issued by, but with limited recourse to, PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company.
On 27 July 2022, PJSC PhosAgro received an approval from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation authorising the payment of the balance of interest in US Dollars, in respect of the Notes, which are held through foreign nominee holders. Upon receipt of the above approval, PJSC PhosAgro has promptly arranged for the payment of the Balance to the account of PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company with the principal paying agent for subsequent distribution among the holders holding their Notes through foreign nominee holders.
Earlier, the direct payments in Roubles to the holders holding the Notes through Russian nominee holders have been made.
About Us
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgros environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russias only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RFPA).
PhosAgros main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the worlds inhabited continents. The Companys priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.
PhosAgros shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR).
More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.
|ISIN:
|US71922G2093
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|PHOR
|LEI Code:
|25340053KRUNNYUWF472
|OAM Categories:
|1.3. Payments to governments
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|177895
|EQS News ID:
|1408561
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
