23.09.2022
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the results of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) held on 21 September 2022.
The EGM took place in accordance with a decision of PhosAgros Board of Directors, which, at a meeting on 18 August 2022, commended progress on the implementation of key investment projects under the Companys development strategy to 2025 and reviewed the Companys financial results for 1H 2022.
At the EGM, PhosAgros shareholders approved the decision to pay out dividends in the amount of RUB 780 per ordinary share. The total amount of dividend payments will include final dividends for 2021 and dividends for 1H 2022. The dividend record date was set as 3 October 2022.
The shareholders also approved an amended version of the Regulation on PhosAgros Board of Directors.
About the Company
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.
PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.
The companys main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).
More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru
