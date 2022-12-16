PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)

PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



16-Dec-2022 / 09:59 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PhosAgro Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the results of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) held on 8 December 2022.

The EGM took place in accordance with a decision of PhosAgros Board of Directors, which, at a meeting on 3 November 2022, highlighted significant progress in the implementation of the Companys climate strategy and discussed the Companys financial statements for the first nine months of 2022.

The EGM noted PhosAgros strong performance over the first three quarters of 2022. Mineral fertilizer production increased by 6.7% year-on-year, reaching 8.1 million tonnes. With this trend in mind, the Company was able to improve its forecast for the year: production could exceed 10.9 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of almost 5%. This expansion was made possible thanks to the smooth, uninterrupted operation of new production facilities launched as part of the Companys comprehensive long-term development programme.

The Company will invest about RUB 64 billion (including for major overhauls) this year, and more than RUB 250 billion in the next five years. At the EGM, PhosAgros shareholders approved a decision to pay out dividends in the amount of RUB 318 per ordinary share. The dividend record date was set as 19 December 2022.

In the current environment, we are not scaling back our investment programme; we are going to allocate a record amount of funds for the development of our production facilities this year. The Companys tax payments are going to increase by 50%. In addition, we have more than doubled our support for social and charitable programmes, to RUB 10.9 billion. At the same time, PhosAgro is fulfilling its obligations to its shareholders by paying out dividends that are reinvested in the Russian economy, said Viktor Cherepov, Chairman of the Companys Board of Directors, in commenting on the results of the EGM.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The companys main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru