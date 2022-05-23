|
23.05.2022 18:45:03
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Has Been Notified of Change in Vladimir Litvinenkos Stake in the Companys Share Capital
|
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro Has Been Notified of Change in Vladimir Litvinenkos Stake in the Companys Share Capital
Moscow PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Vladimir Litvinenko has notified the Company of a change in his shareholding, from 20.98% to 0.39%.
At the same time, Tatyana Litvinenkos stake in the Companys share capital has increased from 0% to 20.60%.
About PhosAgro
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgros environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russias only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)
PhosAgros main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the worlds inhabited continents. The Companys priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.
PhosAgros shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Companys GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.
More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com
|
