PhosAgro PJSC: Phosagro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023

For Immediate Release 28 April 2022

PhosAgro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") hereby provides an update on the status of the latest coupon payment on Eurobonds issued by PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") in the amount of USD 500,000,000, with a coupon rate of 3.949% and a repayment date in 2023, for the purpose of issuing a loan to the Company.

In order to protect the rights of bondholders, on 6 April 2022, more than a week before the coupon payment was due, the Company paid the Issuer in full, in the amount of USD 9,872,500, to ensure that the coupon payment was made on time.

On 20 April 2022, the Issuer instructed the London branch of Citibank N.A., the principal paying agent, to make coupon payments to bondholders. As of today, however, this instruction has not been carried out on account of additional steps being taken by the principal paying agent.

Over the course of several days, the Company has made every effort to ensure that the coupon payment is made by providing all the requested information.

Notwithstanding the fact that the Company is considered to have fulfilled its obligation to pay the coupon in accordance with the bond issue documentation, the Company will continue to make every possible effort to facilitate the coupon payment by the principal paying agent as soon as possible and will inform investors of the status of said payment.

For further information, please contact:

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

