28.04.2022 18:40:05
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023
Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") hereby provides an update on the status of the latest coupon payment on Eurobonds issued by PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") in the amount of USD 500,000,000, with a coupon rate of 3.949% and a repayment date in 2023, for the purpose of issuing a loan to the Company.
In order to protect the rights of bondholders, on 6 April 2022, more than a week before the coupon payment was due, the Company paid the Issuer in full, in the amount of USD 9,872,500, to ensure that the coupon payment was made on time.
On 20 April 2022, the Issuer instructed the London branch of Citibank N.A., the principal paying agent, to make coupon payments to bondholders. As of today, however, this instruction has not been carried out on account of additional steps being taken by the principal paying agent.
Over the course of several days, the Company has made every effort to ensure that the coupon payment is made by providing all the requested information.
Notwithstanding the fact that the Company is considered to have fulfilled its obligation to pay the coupon in accordance with the bond issue documentation, the Company will continue to make every possible effort to facilitate the coupon payment by the principal paying agent as soon as possible and will inform investors of the status of said payment.
For further information, please contact:
PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department
+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183
Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652
pr@phosagro.ru
About PhosAgro
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)
PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.
PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.