Phosplatin Therapeutics Presents on PT-112 at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting: Selective Intracellular Effects Leading to Immunogenic Cell Death (ICD) in Prostate Cancer Cell Models

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced an in-person poster presentation will be given at the American Academy of Cancer Research (AACR) on its lead candidate, PT-112, and how it selectively induces potent mitochondrial stress and immunogenic cell death in human prostate cancer cell lines. The presentation will be held at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting taking place on April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans.

The work to be presented was generated by the company under a research collaboration with the Anel Lab at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. The characterization of intracellular pathways leading to ICD and the adaptive immune response is an important research aim of the company, and a related peer-reviewed manuscript is under preparation.

Presentation Title: "PT-112 induces potent mitochondrial stress and immunogenic cell death in human prostate cancer cell lines"

Lead Author: R. Soler, University of Zaragoza/Aragón Health Research Institute, Biochemistry and Molecular and Cell Biology, Zaragoza, Spain

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: Mechanisms of Drug Action 3

Session Date / Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 from 9:00am – 12:30pm CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 24

Poster Number: 5

The presentation will be available both in person and online in Proceedings of the AACR through the conference website.

For more information about Phosplatin's clinical trials, visit the website at www.Phosplatin.com.

About PT-112

PT-112 is the first small-molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 may represent the best-in-class inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death. Further, PT-112 harbors a property known as osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach its highest concentrations in certain areas of the bone, making it a candidate for treatment of patients with cancers that originate in, or metastasize to, the bone. The ﬁrst in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety proﬁle and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients and won "Best Poster" within the Developmental Therapeutics category at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress. The combination Phase 1b dose escalation study of PT-112 with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in solid tumors was reported in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress. The Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma presented at ASH is the third completed Phase 1 study of PT-112. Monotherapy Phase 2 development is ongoing in mCRPC, and the PD-L1 combination study is ongoing in a dose confirmation cohort of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, and will soon include the Phase 2 proof of concept study in thymic epithelial tumors under the company's collaboration with the NCI.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the NCI to conduct a Phase 2 trial utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors.

