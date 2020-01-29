Photocat partner Bauder Dach has today launched the latest product Karat Air+ at the Dach+Holz tradefair in Stuttgart.





Photocat has supported Bauder and implemented production facilities enabling Bauder to deliver Karat Air+ based on Photocats unique air cleaning technology, to meet the demand of sustainable bitumen dachbahnen. Bauder is industry leading in Europe and has received the award Architects darling 2019.

The launch takes place from the 800 square meter exhibition-booth, where the features of the new dachbahnen is demonstrated. A through time measure system developed by Photocat supports the launch by demonstrating the efficiency of the membrane to roofers, city-planners and architects at the fair.

Bauder is the strongest player on the European market for roofing solutions and Photocat is really pleased to have started a co-operation with such a strong partner in the market place. We expect a strong growth in our Bitumen market after this launch with the estimated impact of a significant turnover increase from year 2021 and forward.

The market for NOx degrading solutions is in 2019 projected to 1 mill square meters bitumen membranes in Europe. The 2 major players in this market Carriere des Lacs and Photocat hold similar size market share in volume and are considered leaders. We expect the market to grow to 10 million square meters in 2023 says Michael Humle, CEO and one of the founders of Photocat.

