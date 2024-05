Photocure : Asieris' NDA For Cevira Accepted By NMPA For Regulatory Review In China

(RTTNews) - Photocure ASA said its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals communicated that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted its new drug application or NDA for the regulatory review of Cevira (APL-1702, Hexaminolevulinate Hydrochloride Ointment Photodynamic Therapy System) for potential marketing authorization in China.

Cevira (APL-1702) is a photodynamic drug-device combination product in development for the non-surgical treatment of high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL), licensed to Asieris by Photocure.

