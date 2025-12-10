Photronics Aktie
Photronics Guides Q1 Well Above Estimates; Shares Jump 15% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, well above estimates.
For the first quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.51 to $0.59 per share, on revenue between $217 million and $225 million.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share, on revenues of $207.54 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
