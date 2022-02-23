23.02.2022 12:40:31

Photronics Guides Q2 Revenues Above View As Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the second quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.38 per share, on revenue between $188 million and $196 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share, on revenues of $185.63 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $23.06 million or $0.38 per share, higher than $8.04 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $189.83 billion from $151.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $183.10 billion for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Photronics Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photronics Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Photronics Inc. 15,80 -3,66% Photronics Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen