Photronics Guides Q2 Revenues Above View As Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor photomask maker Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the second quarter, Photronics expects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.38 per share, on revenue between $188 million and $196 million.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share, on revenues of $185.63 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $23.06 million or $0.38 per share, higher than $8.04 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $189.83 billion from $151.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $183.10 billion for the quarter.