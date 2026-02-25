Photronics Sees Growth In Q2 As Q1 EPS, Revenues Rise; Shares Surge 7.3%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.49 to $0.55 per share on revenues between $212 million and $220 million.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $42.9 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $42.9 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.61 per share, compared to $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 6.1 percent to $225.07 million from $212.14 million in the same quarter last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PLAB is trading on the Nasdaq at $40.75, up $2.76 or 7.27 percent.

