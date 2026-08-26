Photronics Aktie
WKN: 879430 / ISIN: US7194051022
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26.08.2026 13:26:01
Photronics Sees Growth In Q4 As Q3 EPS, Revenues Rise; Shares Surge 17.3%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.56 per share on revenues between $207 million and $227 million.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $28.9 million or $0.49 per share, up from $22.9 million or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.50 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter grew 2.7 percent to $216.05 million from $209.94 million in the same quarter last year.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PLAB is trading on the Nasdaq at $34.40, up $5.08 or 17.33 percent.
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