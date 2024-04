PHP sinks in Tiobe language popularity index

PHP, long a popular server-side scripting language for web development, has dropped to its lowest position ever in the monthly Tiobe index of programming language popularity, ranking 17th in the April 2024 edition of the index.When the Tiobe index started in 2001, PHP was about to become the standard language for building websites, said Paul Jansen, CEO of software quality services vendor Tiobe. PHP even reached the top 3 spot in the index, ranking third several times between 2006 and 2010. But as competing web development frameworks such as Ruby on Rails, Django, and React arrived in other languages, PHP’s popularity waned.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel