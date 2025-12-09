Phreesia Swings To Q3 Profit, Revises FY26 Outlook, Issues FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Phreesia, Inc. (PHR), an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform provider for the healthcare industry, on Tuesday reported a profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reversing a loss from the prior year quarter.

In addition, for the fiscal year of 2026, the company adjusted its revenue guidance range - lowering the low end and raising the high end - and raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The firm projected a fresh outlook for 2027.

Phreesia reported a net income of $4.27 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $14.40 million or $0.25 per share reported in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $29.15 million from $9.77 million in the prior year.

Total revenue increased 13% to $120.33 million from $106.80 million last year.

Total revenue, as per the Average number of healthcare services or AHSC, increased 6% to $26,622 from $25,207 in the prior year.

For fiscal year 2026, the firm lowered the bottom of its revenue guidance and lifted the upper end by adjusting the range to $479 million to $481 million from its earlier projected range of $472 million to $482 million. Revenue was $419.8 million in fiscal 2025.

However, the Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2026 has been raised to $99 million to $101 million, up from the earlier range of $87 million to $92 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $36.8 million in fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the AHSC expectation increased to approximately 4,515 from approximately 4,500 previously expected, continuing the growth from 4,203 AHSCs achieved in fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2027, Phreesia expects revenue to be in the range of $545 million to $559 million and adjusted EBITDA outlook to be in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

The AHSCs and total revenue per AHSC are expected to grow in the mid-single-digit per cent range and low-double-digit per cent range, respectively, in fiscal year 2027.

