Phunware CEO to Present at Southern California Investment Forum in Las Vegas

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at an exclusive gathering at the Southern California Investment Forum (SCIF) on July 17, 2019, at The Capital Grille in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Alan Stone & Company and its affiliate WallStreet Research™ (WSR), provide a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value, liquidity and institutional research,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We are fans of WSR’s publications of corporate profiles, newsletters and in-depth research reports on emerging small-cap companies like ours.”

The Southern California Investment Forum is an expansion of the ongoing roadshow and conference activities of WallStreet Research™, a thirty-year-old independent research firm, which has been running conferences, road shows and investor gatherings nationally for several decades. The firm has been extremely active in California, with offices and staff both domestically and abroad in Los Angeles (CA), San Francisco (CA), New York City (NY), Palm Beach (FL) and Beijing (China).

"It’s been a really incredible month for us here at Phunware. Last Friday we rang the opening bell at Nasdaq in Times Square, two weeks ago we were added to the FTSE Russell Microcap® and the week prior we were added to both the FTSE Russell 2000® and FTSE Russell 3000® indices following the Russell US Indices’ annual reconstitution,” said Mr. Knitowski. "We are incredibly honored to speak at this year’s Southern California Investment Forum in Las Vegas to tell our story to an exclusive group of prequalified investment professionals, investment bankers, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, family office managers, top brokers and accredited investors as part of our ongoing efforts to broaden the global institutional investment in our Company.”

