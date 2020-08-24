PHYGITAL ACCELERATOR PROGRAM SEASON ONE Official Brands Launching Received Huge Reception Among All Ecosystems Partners

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHYGITAL ACCELERATOR PROGRAM SEASON ONE successfully launched by Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur with the huge reception among invited guests and honourable VIPs. The opening speech was delivered by the Senior Vice President of Quill City Mall, Mr Justin Liew who highlighted on the entire roadmap of the mall and their initiatives towards supporting local retailers on business digitalization. Phygital transformation was first introduced in April 2020 by Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with Brand 21, JDX Presto and Mind Connect. The initiative was to group local homegrown brands towards transforming their conventional business model into fully integrated framework equipped with online & offline marketplace, branding, media, public relation and business model canvas coaching.

Honourable guests and VIPs were welcomed by door-gift sponsors Limpopo Technology Sdn Bhd and Nilofa Group. Every guest was introduced to the experience of Malaysia's first location-based Mobile-RPG known as Let's Gold, with the mobile game connecting the commercial sector with the gaming community. Guests who downloaded the game were gifted the skincare product. All guests were also treated banana milk sponsored by Nilofa Group.

The interactive session was well supported by Affin Bank in providing useful information about financing facilities and available financial solutions for the SMEs. ODELA being the B2B digital fulfilment platform powered by JNJ Group in partnership with the Centre For Entrepreneur Development and Research (CEDAR); wholly owned subsidiary of SME Bank showcased the B2B marketplace to the participating brands under Phygital Accelerator Program and respective business owners.

All the honourable guests were served lunch at the Magica Ballroom. Guests were amazed with the beautifully decorated and nicely themed ballroom whilst enjoying their lunch and networking.

Several key supporting partners presented innovative solutions and the valuable guests had the opportunities to adopt latest industry insights and key solutions for own businesses. Prof Dato Dr Chin See Keat, Founder of Kuala Lumpur City College shared his extensive experience establishing one of the largest optical chain stores in Malaysia with the proven talent development and management solutions offered by the educational institution; Mr Jackson Wong, the Business Development Sales Lead representing Shopee Malaysia shared their online marketplace landscape with respective guests; Mr Adrian Gaffor, Group Managing Director of Esports Business Network shared interesting facts about ESports ecosystem and the driven factors related to the growing community; Mr Praveen, Founder of Mr Pay Later providing innovative alternative instalment payment solutions for merchants and end-users; Mr Alvin Soh, Founder of Brand 21 talked about full scale branding, media and PR facilities better known as Brandpreneur Network for local brand owners.

The main highlight of the entire agenda was greatly witnessed by honourable guests particularly welcoming five amazing brands onboarding Phygital Accelerator Program Season One. The line ups of the official brands were Dr Christina Foo representing CrisVLab being one of the award winning aesthetic company; Nicole Kew representing Kew Collection for the essential oil, Nabilah (*a.k.a Bella) representing Muka & Co being sustainable beauty brand, Chrysalis Chea representing Chrysalis Image Grooming for image styling and grooming courses as well as Dato David Chen representing Flowra being the World 1st Halal Sanitary Pad certified by JAKIM MALAYSIA.

The closing ceremony well in placed showcasing the short video about Nilofa Group and Farra Beauty; marked the successful launching of Phygital Accelerator Program.

About Quill City Mall:

Quill City Mall KL is a 7-storey shopping mall located on Jalan Sultan Ismail, the heart of Kuala Lumpur. It has a nett area of 770,000 sq ft, a designated phygital mall where physical store meets digital, complete with online and offline shopping amenities for the convenience of shoppers.

Quill City Mall KL caters to 75 commercial buildings, 38 educational institutions and 188 hotels within 3km radius of the mall. The mall is conveniently linked by bridges to the Medan Tuanku Monorail Station and University of Kuala Lumpur which houses more than 6000 students.

The mall boasts a 20,000 sqft e-sports city which comprises of an e-sports arena and an e-sports academy, being the first mall with such facilities in Kuala Lumpur. Quill City Mall KL also runs a Phygital Accelerator Program to assist new entrepreneurs and start-ups by facilitating them with a platform for retail.

