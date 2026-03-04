Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.03.2026 08:45:00
Physical AI Is Less Than 3% of Nvidia's Revenue. Here's How It Could Transform Nvidia By 2035.
If you tuned into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Feb. 25 earnings call, you probably caught record numbers such as $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, $120.1 billion in net income, or $96.6 billion in free cash flow.Those are incredibly impressive results. But data centers comprised 89.7% of Nvidia's fiscal 2026 revenue, while other segments like gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) personal computing, professional visualization, and automotive and robotics are having a relatively small effect.Here's why Nvidia has an incredible opportunity beyond data centers that could power the growth stock higher over the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
