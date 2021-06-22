Physical Therapy One Partners with the Ivy Rehab Network

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proud to share that it has partnered with Physical Therapy One ("PT One") to expand further into southwestern Michigan. This new partnership bolsters Ivy's leading footprint across the state of Michigan, bringing the total count of clinics in the state to over 40.

Founded in 1997 by Joe and Leah Walters, PT One is comprised of three clinics in southwestern Michigan, located in Portage, Kalamazoo, and Vicksburg. With a history spanning nearly 25 years, PT One is deeply rooted in its communities and is committed to serving its local patients with the highest quality of care for optimal results. The mission of PT One is to help all patients "get back in the game of life."

"We are very excited about this opportunity for growth," said founders Joe and Leah Walters. "From the time we opened our first clinic in Portage in 1997, we have been committed to delivering the highest quality of care. Now as we take this next step and partner with Ivy Rehab, we remain fully committed to that goal. We know this partnership will bring nothing but positive experiences for both our patients and our team members."

"We have an unparalleled set of partners in Michigan, and we are thrilled to have PT One join our network," said Michael Rucker, Ivy's CEO. "It's an honor to have a partner with such a deep history in their market, and we are looking forward to further expanding Ivy's footprint in the state in conjunction with PT One."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-therapy-one-partners-with-the-ivy-rehab-network-301317394.html

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network