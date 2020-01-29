PhysicianOne Urgent Care Completes Acquisition of New England Urgent Care Locations in Bristol, Enfield, Manchester and West Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care today announced the purchase of New England Urgent Care and the company's four locations in Bristol, Enfield, Manchester and West Hartford. As a result of the acquisition, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is now comprised of 23 centers across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

"For non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, we're the first choice alternative to the ER, saving consumers time and money. We provide easy access to the right care, at the right time, and the right cost for our patients," says Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of PhysicianOne Urgent Care. "We are excited about the opportunity to bring our innovative model of expert, walk-in care to patients in these communities."

"Our team of licensed, certified and award-winning medical professionals is honored to have been a part of the Bristol, Enfield, Manchester and West Hartford communities. Since opening our doors in 2011 we have worked to set the gold-standard in urgent care for the Hartford-area, and we are thrilled to have the PhysicianOne Urgent Care team continue that same level of care. We are proud of our commitment to our patients, and can assure you the same high-quality care will continue with PhysicianOne Urgent Care," said Dr. Michael Gutman, MD, Co-founder of New England Urgent Care.

"Throughout our growth and expansion across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, being a true health-care partner in the communities we serve is very important to us," said Dr. Kenkare.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care brings the added benefit of convenient access for patients to the former New England Urgent Care centers, including the option to check in online. All PhysicianOne Urgent Care locations accept most major insurances, and will also offer Occupational Health and Workers Compensation services.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is open in the early morning, evening and all weekend and has locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. No appointment is needed, walk in for same day care or check in online to any PhysicianOne Urgent Care location, seven days per week, including holidays.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily-accessible, walk-in medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 23 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are open 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are on-site at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations.

Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the region to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut and New York, and a Tufts Medical Center partner in Massachusetts.

For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, check in online and more, please visit www.P1UC.com.

