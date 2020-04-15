Physicians Immediate Care Now Offering Rapid COVID-19 Testing at 34 Illinois Locations

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Immediate Care is expanding its rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities to 34 Illinois locations. Any patient with COVID-19 symptoms is now eligible to receive the rapid test. In the case of healthcare workers, first responders, or exposed patients deemed at risk by our providers, the testing is extended to patients with or without symptoms.

All patients must have a physical examination using the Curbside Care program prior to being eligible for COVID-19 testing. This is an in-person physical examination to assess the patient's severity. COVID-19 tests will be given to patients who meet symptom or risk criteria consistent with CDC guidelines. Physicians Immediate Care is the first urgent care in Illinois to deploy Abbott's breakthrough rapid COVID-19 test. Abbott's ID NOW™ COVID-19 molecular point-of-care test runs on the company's ID NOW platform and can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes.

"Combining the Abbott rapid testing with the convenience and safety of our Curbside Care at 34 Illinois clinics is a major step forward to win the battle against COVID-19," said Stan Blaylock, CEO of Physicians Immediate Care. "Our deepest gratitude goes out to our staff who are providing care to our patients during this devastating pandemic."

For more information on COVID-19 testing or to see a list of all 34 clinics currently utilizing the rapid tests, please visit the website at www.visitphysicians.com.

Physicians Immediate Care, also known as Physicians Urgent Care, is the Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with over 40 locations in Illinois and Indiana. For more than 30 years, the company has provided affordable, convenient medical care to millions of patients. Physicians Immediate Care is dedicated to building healthy communities and reducing emergency room utilization by providing remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it. Through its network of urgent care clinics (over half of which are partnered with health systems), the company is fully equipped to provide x-rays, lab testing, medical exams, minor procedures and treatments for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Its clinics offer convenient hours and accept patients who either walk-in or self-schedule same-day appointments through its Urgent Care Pass application. For locations and services, go to visitphysicians.com.

