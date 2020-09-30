Physician's Weekly Announces New, Antimicrobial Treated Coating on its Products for Healthcare Professionals' Point of Care

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly LLC, a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals, is the nation's first company to treat its medical publication with antimicrobial coating. Part of a multi-media platform, Physician's Weekly poster-sized 'wallboards' are displayed at the point of care in hospitals and physician practices across the U.S. Although not mandated by the CDC, Physician's Weekly LLC took extra initiative to support cleanliness best practices for their physician customers. The first wallboards to have this antimicrobial coating are being distributed this month.

The antimicrobial compound, developed specifically for Physician's Weekly, is applied to the paper surface of the monthly posters, adding a layer of antimicrobial protection that improves surface cleanliness by over 99.9% versus untreated surfaces.

"Physician's Weekly is committed to providing this cleanliness safeguard to the products we create for our frontline workers," says Greg Jackson, CEO of Physician's Weekly. "We are proud to support these efforts and to further our tradition of delivering on the evolving needs of our healthcare customers."

Each year, more than 250,000 Physician Weekly specialty editions are distributed to a wallboard network of over 22,000 medical institutions and specialty group practices. The editorial content provides targeted educational material across 20 medical specialties including oncology, cardiology, rheumatology, COVID-19, endocrinology, pain management and more.

"Physician's Weekly wallboards are a constant source of timely medical content, and a staple in our break rooms and high traffic areas for healthcare professionals," explained Tina Abshire, Lafayette General Medical Center. "Their effort in originating an antimicrobial coating demonstrates that they are a responsible and innovative partner."

For more than 35 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in over 22,000 top, medical institutions and group practices across the U.S. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, as well as accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) activities.

