Physiotherapy Market to grow by $ 3.21 billion - Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. and BTL Group emerge as Key Contributors to growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the physiotherapy market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the physiotherapy market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing number of healthcare providers is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The growing number of healthcare providers is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.21 bn.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.21 bn. Who are the top players in the market?

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc., are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

Rising older population is one of the major factors driving the market.

Rising older population is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the Asia market?

The Asia region will contribute to 34% of the market share.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The endoscopic closure devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 579.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%.

Receive FREE sample report in minutes



Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine pharmaceuticals market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.60%.

Receive FREE sample report in minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of healthcare providers will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this physiotherapy market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Physiotherapy Market is segmented as below:

Treatment Process

Therapies



Equipment



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Get Free sample report in MINUTES

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The physiotherapy market report covers the following areas:

Physiotherapy Market Size

Physiotherapy Market Trends

Physiotherapy Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising older population as one of the prime reasons driving the Physiotherapy Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Download Free sample Report

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the physiotherapy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Treatment Process

Market segments

Comparison by Treatment Process

Therapies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Treatment Process

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

BTL Group

Colfax Corp.

Dynatronics Corp.

EMS Physio Ltd.

Enraf-Nonius BV

GymnaUniphy NV

HMS Holdings Corp.

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Zynex Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

More Details: Request Free PDF Brochure before buying

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physiotherapy-market-to-grow-by--3-21-billion---accord-medical-products-pvt-ltd-and-btl-group-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301261247.html

SOURCE Technavio