PIAGGIO - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST STAB Notice

5th october 2023



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

PIAGGIO & C SPA



Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated27/09/23 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 05/10/23,] BNP PARIBAS (contact: STANFORD HARTMAN; telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: PIAGGIO & C SPA

Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)] Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250M

Description: 6.5% DUE 5 OCTOBER 2030

Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, BOFA SECURITIES, IMI - INTESA SAN PAOLO



Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 28/10/2023 Stabilisation last occurred: 04/10/2023

Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC







Date Lowest Price Highest Price



28/09/23



99.76



100



29/09/23



99.90



100.10



02/10/23



100.135



100.24



03/10/23





100.125



100.135





04/10/23







100





100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.