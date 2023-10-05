05.10.2023 12:41:11

PIAGGIO - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST STAB Notice

5th october 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

PIAGGIO & C SPA

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated27/09/23 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 05/10/23,] BNP PARIBAS (contact: STANFORD HARTMAN; telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: PIAGGIO & C SPA
Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)]
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250M
Description: 6.5% DUE 5 OCTOBER 2030
Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, BOFA SECURITIES, IMI - INTESA SAN PAOLO

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 28/10/2023
Stabilisation last occurred: 04/10/2023
Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC


Date Lowest Price Highest Price
 

28/09/23 		 

99.76 		 

100
 

29/09/23 		 

99.90 		 

100.10
 

02/10/23 		 

100.135 		 

100.24
 

03/10/23
 

100.125 		 

100.135

 

04/10/23
 

100
 

100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

 


