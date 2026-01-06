PMI Group Aktie
Picard Medical To Incorporate Extra Design Component Into SynCardia Total Artificial Heart Design
(RTTNews) - Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI), Tuesday announced its decision to incorporate an additional design component of an FDA-cleared accessory, CPC1 "Connector Covers", into its SynCardia Total Artificial Heart design, improving patient safety and quality of life.
The CPC Connector Covers are expected to offer an extra layer of protection over the metal release buttons that are found on the STAH CPC connectors which externally connect SynCardia Drivers to the two pneumatic drive cannulas of the STAH ventricles.
The rollout is expected to be incorporated into standard clinical practice for patients in the U.S. starting January 15, 2026.
In the pre-market hours, PMI is trading at $1.69, up 0.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.
