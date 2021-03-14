|
14.03.2021 18:03:00
Pickering Developments Announces Voluntary Undertaking to Protect Provincially Significant Wetland
TORONTO, March 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pickering Developments (Squires) Inc. announces a voluntary promise, through a legally enforceable undertaking, not to interfere with, alter or remove the provincially significant wetland on its Pickering property.
This undertaking follows the decision to issue a permit by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority on Friday, March 12, 2021, to Pickering Developments (Squires) Inc. to interfere with and remove this provincially significant wetland. However, in light of a recent announcement that a new fulfilment centre will no longer be located on this property, this voluntary undertaking ensures that no work, legally authorized by that permit, will occur.
Notwithstanding claims which suggest otherwise, Pickering Developments has always abided by, has never broken, has ensured that all steps it has taken have been in full compliance with and will continue to operate within the law.
