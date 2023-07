Pickup Wars and Tesla Dominance In 2 Shocking Charts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then financial graphs should be priceless -- or at least worth a couple thousand words. Right now in the auto industry, two of the most important things are electric vehicle (EV) growth aimed toward the future, and sales of trucks aimed at powering current profits to develop that future.Here are two graphs that show an intriguing race for Detroit automakers Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM), and just how dominant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) currently is.When it comes to profits, Detroit automakers' bread and butter has long been their full-size trucks and SUVs. It's why Ford has essentially stopped producing any passenger vehicles in the U.S. aside from the Mustang.Continue reading