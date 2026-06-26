Pico Far East H1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Pico Far East Holdings Ltd. (0752.HK), on Friday, reported higher net income in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net income increased to HK$207.07 million from HK$206.34 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 16.40 cents versus 17.03 cents last year.

Profit from operations jumped to HK$276.22 million from HK$268.78 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to HK$3.35 billion from HK$3.47 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company announced an interim dividend of HK5.5 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended April 30, unchanged from the corresponding period a year earlier.

The dividend, if approved, will be payable on July 24, to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2026.

Looking ahead, the company expects continued growth supported by its diversified geographic footprint, strong project pipeline and IBE strategy. The company said it has secured major projects, including the UNFCCC COP31 Blue Zone and FIFA World Cup projects, with a strong pipeline for the second half of the fiscal year.

Pico Far East Holdings is currently trading 1.76% lesser at HK$2.230 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.