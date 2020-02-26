Picosun Delivers Multiple Production ALD Systems to Asia for Solid State Lighting Device Manufacturing

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, Finland-based, global provider of advanced Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) thin film coating solutions, has been chosen by a major Asian customer to deliver significant ALD production capacity for manufacturing of solid state lighting devices.

Solid state illumination technologies are the future of lighting. Running on much lower power than other lighting devices and lasting much longer, they save both resources and environment. As small, compact and light-weight they are also simple to use in remote locations such as rural areas in developing countries, thus providing safe and easily powered lighting for example for children to study or health care stations to operate.

Picosun wants to introduce ALD to applications where it can improve both people's quality of life and the state of the environment. Indeed, ALD is an ideal technology to enable various sustainable solutions, not only in lighting but in various other industries. In many cases, replacing thick, lower quality coatings with ultra-thin but superior quality ALD films leads to both material and energy savings and longer end product lifetime. Picosun's equipment design, refined to top-notch performance through decades of cumulative experience in the field, ensures that no matter what industry, an optimal coating solution can always be found from the company's portfolio.

"ALD films enhance the performance and lengthen the lifetime of solid state lighting devices. Our PICOSUN® P-300BV ALD system is specifically designed for these applications. It combines fast batch production capacity with vacuum loading for the highest ALD film quality and purity. We are happy to be chosen as the ALD technology provider for our esteemed customer. A facility of multiple P-300BV ALD tools that shall be installed in their premises will significantly strengthen our position in this market. For the end users, our ALD solutions enable flexible, power-saving and environmentally friendly lighting solutions with superb brightness and long life," says Mr. Edwin Wu, CEO of Picosun Asia Pte. Ltd.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, Mainland China and Japan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

